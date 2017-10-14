Delays on Highway 16 starting Monday

Parks Canada says there will be single-lane-caused traffic delays around three intersections on Highway 16 starting Monday.

Beginning the week of October 16, single lane alternating traffic will begin on Highway 16 to complete guardrail removal and safety improvements at the following intersections:

· Maligne Lake Road;

· Hazel Ave/Highway 93A;

· Highway 93N.

What to expect:

· Motorists can expect single-lane alternating traffic.

· Speed reductions to 50 km/h can be expected in work zones with traffic control personnel on site. Be prepared to stop. Expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

· Work will occur from 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., seven days a week.

· Work is expected to continue until the end of October 2017, weather-permitting.

Delay times will vary according to traffic volumes.

The safety of motorists and workers is Parks Canada’s primary concern. Please respect traffic control personnel and obey all posted road signs and reduced speed zones.



A great trip starts with good planning