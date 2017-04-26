Cycling associations throw support behind Icefields Trail

For months debate has swirled about the proposed Icefields Trail project, however very little has been heard from one of the largest user groups – cyclists. To get their perspective on the project the Fitzhugh reached out to several cycling organizations to find out what they had to say.



Jasper Park Cycling Association

The proposed Icefields Trail project would be a boon for cycling community in Jasper National Park, but it needs to be done right, according to Matt Staneland, chair of the Jasper Park Cycling Association (JPCA).

“I think it’s a great idea I just want to make sure it’s done right. There’s a lot of factors that go into it and I know there’s a lot of different stakeholders that have different opinions on it, but I think overall it’s really beneficial for the park, for cyclists and for the community,” said Matt Staneland, chair of the JPCA.

A big part of getting it right for Staneland includes extending the trail to Lake Louise so it can eventually connect to the Banff Legacy Trail.

“It needs to be tied in all the way to Canmore,” said Staneland. “If you have a 350-kilometre trail network from Canmore to Jasper all on a paved trail you open up a lot more options.”

The current proposal includes building a 109-km paved bike trail from Jasper to Wilcox Campground that parallels Highway 93. The proposed trail could extend to Lake Louise, but no decisions have been made.

Closer to town, Staneland said he’d like to see the trail built wide enough to accommodate other users such as hikers and roller bladders in order to mitigate user conflict.

He’d also like to see Parks Canada update and improve access to existing rest stops and campsites along the way, including creating campsites for cyclists.

“If they’re anticipating more people cycling the route and camping then they will need to increase that offering as well,” Staneland said, adding a lot of the campsites along the way can’t be booked ahead of time and are based on first come first serve.

The Alberta Bicycle Association

The Alberta Bicycle Association said it supports the proposed Icefields Trail project, but cautioned it needs to be done in a way that is appropriate for both the user and the environment.

“I think, like any trail, if you build it people will use it,” said Karly Coleman, chair of the Alberta Bicycle Association’s recreation and transportation committee.

“It’s just a matter of doing it right and that includes making sure it’s right for the animals, it’s right for the environment and it’s right for the users.”

To ensure cyclists actually use the trail she said Parks Canada needs to make sure it’s built properly by including staging areas every 20 kilometres and making sure the grade of the trail isn’t too steep.

“In order to make it functional for cyclists it has to be something that is accessible for everybody to use,” Coleman said, adding cell phone service and campsite options specifically for cyclists should also be considered.

She said her organization would also like to see a commercial shuttle service similar to what’s offered for the Legacy Trail between Banff and Canmore so cyclists can catch a ride when they need to.

Cycling Canada

Despite the national attention the Icefields Trail has received, Cycling Canada said it wasn’t very familiar with the project, but supported it nonetheless.

“Without knowing all the ins and outs of it I’m generally very supportive of safe opportunities for people to experience outdoor activities,” said Pierre Lafontaine, CEO for Cycling Canada.

He acknowledged there are concerns about the trail, but said that’s often the case when a bike trail is first proposed.

“It’s not just about saying no,” said LaFontaine. “It’s about education so people can make intelligent, educated decisions.”

He said he struggled to find objective facts about the proposed trail when doing research about it and suggested if the facts were readily available to the public it would make things easier.

“I’d like to see some really good, educated comments from both sides of the table. I couldn’t find them and I think making that public would be a really good thing.

Paul Clarke

