Curler eyes hot shots dynasty with second win

It was the shot heard ‘round the Rockies.

Never before in the history of hot shots has the annual skills test in Jasper been won by the same person twice.

History was made last week as about 15 members of the Jasper Curling Club hit the hacks for the fifth annual hot shots competition.

After six different challenges representing in-game situations such as draw through the port, raise and take-out, Darek Biniak emerged victorious for the second year in a row with a total of 16 points.

The maximum score is 30, or five points per shot. For example, a shooter might score one for passing between the two rocks forming the “port,” or for hitting the target rock, then up to four more depending on how close to the pin the shooter ends up (two for the 12-foot, three for the eight, etc).

Rob Scott placed second with 12 points and Tyler Newton rounded out the podium with nine points.

Organizer Lee Chorley earned six points.

“It started as something to draw new people in during Jasper in January, but we realized you need to have some knowledge of curling already to really enjoy the hot shots, so we made it a membership event,” she explained. “It’s the one time of the year the club picks up the tab for everything. All the (entry fee) proceeds go back to the curlers.”

Craig Gilbert

publisher@fitzhugh.ca