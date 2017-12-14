Culture minister talks diversity at Desrochers

by Evan Matthews | reporter@fitzhugh.ca

Jasper can be proud with conversations of inclusiveness and diversity extending into the classroom.

Last Thursday, students at École Desrochers, which has its own Gay Straight Alliance (GSA), quizzed Alberta’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Ricardo Miranda on how a change in government can possibly result in changes to the law.

“I was explaining to them, governments do change and different governments will have different priorities, but all I can say about our government is that (GSAs) are very important to ensure students have a safe and caring school that is welcoming and providing an environment where GSAs can take place,” Miranda, also MLA for Calgary Cross, said. “A place where kids can join without feeling outed.”

The conversation relating to diversity and inclusivity wasn’t strictly focused on sexuality, as Miranda mentioned the kids’ curiosity relating to Bill C-24.

Back in October, the federal government’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen announced changes to Canada’s Citizenship Act through the adoption of Bill C-6, which also repealed many of the previous Conservative government’s changes to citizenship via Bill C-24.

The new federal requirements give more flexibility to both younger and older immigrants to obtain citizenship. The new requirements will also help individuals who have already begun building lives in Canada achieve citizenship faster.

Miranda himself was born in Nicaragua, with his family coming to Canada in the late 80s as refugees.

“The kids were asking me about some of the challenges of being a refugee, and how it may have fuelled my passion to become an advocate for the LGBTQ2 community,” said Miranda, adding isolation is isolation any way you look at it. “There are many overlaps between the two, not all of them, but it has to do with understanding what it feels like to be ‘the other,’ or the one who stands out, or doesn’t blend as easily. It’s important to advocate for those who may be marginalized.”

The students pointed to Jasper’s Pride Festival as a source of local pride, and used the festival as sign of Jasper’s inclusiveness when speaking with Miranda.

“Everyone is out in the community during (Pride). Jasper is very welcoming,” said Miranda. “When you have diverse, welcoming communities, naturally it is going to attract more tourists and people who want to be part of that. Culturally vibrant, culturally diverse, and welcoming communities make for a winning combination.”