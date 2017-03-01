Court briefs: Cocaine charges dropped, cop threatened, second vandal sentenced

Cocaine charges against local woman dropped

Cocaine charges against Hilary Key, one of two people arrested for allegedly trafficking cocaine last year, were dropped in Jasper Provincial Court, Feb. 23.

On March 27, 2016, RCMP seized $100,000 worth of drugs during a drug bust at a local residence.

As a result of the search, 34 ounces of cocaine and 4.6 grams of crystal meth were seized. Police also seized $14,332 in cash.

Christopher Robert Field was also arrested in the bust and charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and possession of a controlled substance.

Field is also charged with two counts of weapons/ammunition possession contrary to a prohibition order.

Key was in a relationship with Field at the time of the drug bust and has had no contact with him since the arrest.

None of the charges against Field have been proven in court.

His next court date is set for March 6 in Hinton.

Man pleads guilty for threatening to kill officer

Mario Vena pled guilty to threating to kill a police officer during a fight at the Downstream Lounge last year.

According to the Crown, on April 30, 2016 police were called to the Downstream for a fight at the restaurant.

Upon arrival the RCMP found Vena “highly intoxicated” and arrested him along with another man.

During his arrest he yelled at the police officer: “I will bury you alive.”

Vena is currently living on Vancouver Island taking care of his father and wasn’t in court, Feb. 23.

Judge J.P Higgerty fined Vena $500.

Second library vandal pleads guilty

The second man accused of vandalizing the Jasper Library and Cultural Centre in April 2016 pled guilty to two charges of mischief causing damage and a failure to comply with conditions in Jasper provincial court, Feb. 23.

According to the Crown, on April 19, 2016 Parker Broadfoot and Chase Fogarty-Landsman broke into the library while it was still under construction and spray painted several walls. Several fire extinguishers were also discharged. Police estimated there was more than $5,000 in damage at the time.

Upon further investigation police found more graffiti in the pedestrian underpass below the train tracks on Hazel Avenue as well as graffiti to a Bobcat and a local business in town.

Laurie Rodger, Broadfoot’s defense lawyer, said his client took responsibility for the vandalism to the library and the pedestrian tunnel, but played no part in the vandalism to the other properties.

“Our position is that the other individual was the instigator and did a lot more vandalism,” said Rodger.

According to Rodger, Broadfoot met Fogarty-Landsman for the first time that night and simply went along with it.

Since then Broadfoot has written letters to the municipality, the RCMP and library staff apologizing for his actions. He has had no contact with Fogarty-Landsman.

“I want it to be known that I’m not proud of what happened. I don’t stand by my actions and I fully regret everything and I guess it just goes to show I had too much to drink,” said Broadfoot.

On Feb. 9 Fogarty-Landsman pled guilty to five counts of mischief causing damage and a failure to comply with conditions. He was sentenced to a 12-month suspended sentence and 150 hours of community service. He was also ordered to pay $1,550 in restitution for the damage to the library and an additional $92 to the vehicle’s owner on top of $200 he had already paid.

In June the Fitzhugh incorrectly reported that Broadfoot’s charges were withdrawn.

On Feb. 23, Judge J.P Higgerty sentenced Broadfoot to 12 months probation and 75 hours of community service for his role in the vandalism. He is also banned from going to the library.

The remaining charges against him were withdrawn.