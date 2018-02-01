Counselling for Jasper man who passed stolen card

by Evan Matthews | reporter@fitzhugh.ca

A Jasper man caught with a stolen credit card last month will be forced to re-evaluate his life, but will not have a criminal record, court heard Jan. 25.

Fifty-nine-year-old Michael Morren pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen credit card, but his record will remain clean if he completes a counselling program.

Duty counsel Laurie Rodger argued the theft was out of character.

“He’s fallen on hard times of late,” Rodger told Judge J.P. Higgerty. “He did something he had never done before. As soon as he realized he was in trouble, he turned himself in… He doesn’t expect to be in court again.”

Judge Higgerty ordered Morren to pay $216.75 in restitution.

Rather than give a man in his late 50s a criminal record, fines or community service, Judge Higgerty, indicating he is of a similar age, said he felt it more important for Morren to re-evaluate his life and ask why he would risk his reputation over something so petty.

“Obviously something was troubling you to (compel) you… I encourage you to have a long conversation with your probation officer. Take the topic up,” said Higgerty. “People often (take) in a time of loss, whether it’s a relationship, a loved one, or a job. Examine why.”

On Dec. 14, after seeing his picture circulating online, Morren turned himself into RCMP.

Police released his image to the press a couple of weeks after the credit card was reported stolen at the end of November. He spent a combined $216.75 at Nutter’s and Mac’s in Jasper on Nov. 26, the court heard, and an online purchase via PayPal.

“I’m really asking you to put this behind you,” said Judge Higgerty. “Talk to your probation officer about what you need to move forward in your life.”