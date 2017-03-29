Council debates expanding parking lot

The municipality would like to expand a parking lot on Patricia Street to accommodate up to 14 more vehicles. The change would help alleviate parking congestion in the downtown core and could help the Jasper Downtown Hostel meet its parking requirements.

The proposal was brought forward during a committee-of-the-whole meeting on March 28.

While 14 parking stalls might not sound like a lot, according to the proposal, 14 cars parked on Patricia Street would stretch from Coco’s Café to Earls.

“It’s over half a block of on-street parking, when you park cars from nose to tail,” said CAO Mark Fercho.

If approved, the project is expected to cost approximately $210,000, which will come from the parking authority’s restricted reserve fund. Currently there is about $251,000 in the fund.

“When Parks Canada approves development and the onsite parking requirements can’t be met there are two ways to deal with it, either the development isn’t approved or the developer will pay into the parking authority, with the intent being that at some point enough money pools in the fund that the municipality can create parking,” said Fercho.

According to the municipality’s parking bylaw, it currently costs a proponent $7,700 per parking stall. The last parking stalls that were created with the fund were in the RV parking lot next to Home Hardware.

One of the main reasons the proposal was brought forward was to help the Jasper Downtown Hostel meet its parking requirements. The hostel is currently adding 30 new beds to its facility and will have a total of 60 beds once construction is complete.

To accommodate its extra guests, the hostel is required to have 12 additional parking stalls, including three onsite spots, however the municipality did not approve the hostel’s plan to create three parking stalls in front of the building because it would have required cars to frequently cross the sidewalk.

“They could have met the requirements onsite but we don’t think cars should be crossing sidewalks in high density walking areas,” Fercho told council.

In order to try and resolve the problem, he recommended designating three parking stalls in the expanded lot exclusively for the hostel. The proposed price for the three stalls would be $30,000 for a designated period of time and require a signed agreement between the municipality and the hostel.

“If this doesn’t go through, they will then have to pay for three spots at the old rate back into the pooled fund,” explained Fercho.

Several councillors balked at the idea of designating spots exclusively for a business describing it as a “slippery slope.”

“My concern is what it does to the rest of the business community that wants to designate a stall and buy it,” said Coun. Gilbert Wall. “If we open that door there are a lot of businesses that will walk through it.”

Coun. Helen Kelleher-Empey said she also had concerns about the proposal.

“If we’re going to do it I think it has to be open to other businesses and it has to be at a prime cost,” said Kelleher-Empey.

Besides the financial implications, at least four mature trees located beside Source for Sports will have to be cut down to make room for the additional stalls.

“We’ll be replacing the trees with the formula by Parks Canada for tree removal and replacement and parking lot itself follows the architecture motif that’s required,” said Fercho.

The proposal will come back to council for notice on April 4, before returning for a final decision on April 18.

Paul Clarke

editor@fitzhugh.ca