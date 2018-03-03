Jasper council concentrates on cannabis

by Evan Matthews | reporter@fitzhugh.ca

Rough drawings outlining where cannabis-based businesses will and won’t be allowed were presented to Jasper town council earlier this week.

The municipality will soon review its smoking bylaw, according to legislative services manager Christine Nadon. The bylaw only applies to tobacco as it stands now.

“Things are about to change,” she says. “The definition of public and private spaces, and zones, will be the essence of the conversation.”

Jasper’s chief administrative officer Mark Fercho said at a meeting on Feb. 27 that a more detailed map of where retailers can set up shop, and where consumers can smoke will soon be available.

Councillor Helen Kelleher-Empey asked if it will be up to the municipality or Parks Canada to decide just how many cannabis retailers are located in town.

Moira McKinnon, the new realty and municipal services manager for Jasper National Park, explained Jasper has to follow provincial minimums, but some things, like the number of shops allowed, will be up to the town.

Prospective business owners can begin applying for municipal licenses on March 6, according to McKinnon, but with a caveat that further municipal rules may affect a business’ ability to operate within a specific location, for example.

“You can start with criminal record checks and financial checks, so it’s all underway with the province,” says McKinnon. “When the municipality regulations come in… A business may (or may not) have to switch locations.”

Smokers will also be prohibited near hospitals, schools, childcare facilities, or within a prescribed distance from playgrounds, outdoor pools, zoos, and outdoor theatres. Prohibited areas will have “buffer zones,” acting as cushions between the prohibited areas and places where people are able to purchase and consume cannabis.

Retail locations will not be legal within a 100-metre radius of the prohibited areas, according to McKinnon, however consumption on private property won’t create any issues. McKinnon says consumption buffer zones are five metres.

Councillor Scott Wilson suggested Jasper, specifically, only has one commercial area potentially affected by buffer zones — near the Seton Hospital — which could limit cannabis sales in the area.

“Are we able to adjust the buffer zones, or is it a provincial standard?” Coun. Wilson asked.

McKinnon explained to council that Parks will be following provincial standards, unless otherwise requested. If the municipality requested a change, McKinnon says Parks and the province would work together on the variation request.

More details on what legal weed will look like in Alberta were released by the province in February. They’re available online.

Jasper’s RCMP detachment commander, Sgt. Rick Bidaisee, told council police will still be working to keep weed out of the hands of children post-legalization. And until the law changes, possession remains a crime for everyone.

“We won’t be laying criminal code charges, but we’re still going seize the substance and hold the youth accountable,” after legalization, says Sgt. Bidaisee. “Parents will be involved, and the schools.”

Smoking in vehicles will still be illegal, excluding parked RV’s. A roadside screening device for marijuana is in development. A first offence for driving under the influence of cannabis will carry a minimum fine of $1,000, 30 days for a second offense and up to four months for a third.