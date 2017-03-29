Community seeks 24/7 mental health service

When it comes to accessing mental health services in Jasper you had better hope you don’t need it after hours, otherwise you might be out of luck.

Currently Jasper has two mental health therapists, one who works full-time and another who works part-time, however both work regular hours leaving a gap when there is a mental health crisis in the evening or on the weekend.

A second full-time therapist is slated to begin work on April 3, however the new therapist will focus on children in the community and work with the schools to provide targeted programming.

To address the gap, Jasper’s collaborative action teams recently drafted a letter asking Alberta Health Services (AHS) to make Mental Health Urgent Care available in the community.

The provincial program, which is currently offered at hospitals in Banff and Canmore, provides 24/7 care for people who are suffering from a mental health crisis.

According to Nicole Veerman, a communications specialist for Community and Family Services (CFS), the issue was first brought up by several employers in town who have seen a rise in the number of mental health issues with their staff.

As a result, CFS penned a letter on behalf of Jasper’s collaborative action teams advocating for more mental health services after hours.

“The point of collaborative action teams is to identify emerging trends in the community and work together to come up with solutions,” said Kathleen Waxer, director of CFS.

“Resort communities are often perceived to be paradise where there are no issues, but in fact the type of employment that is here will often draw people who are looking for respite from the bigger cities.”

According to the letter, there is evidence people with vulnerabilities are attracted to resort communities due to the continual demand for unskilled labour. For vulnerable, unskilled individuals, year-round employment opportunities are limited, but many still decide to stay because of an addiction, poor mental health, a history of criminality, limited education or a disability.

If the service is provided in Jasper, the hope is that a team of trained people will be able respond to a mental health crisis 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The team will be made up of psychologists, registered nurses and social workers.

“It’s a team of people who are available in those after hours situations where you don’t have time to make an appointment to see a mental health therapist, but you’re in a situation where you’re in a crisis and you need support immediately,” Veerman explained.

AHS acknowledged the concern raised in the letter, but said demand for after-hours service in Jasper has been low.

“Evening and weekend support has been offered in the past, however the demand for this after hours service had been low (three to five call-outs per year). We continue to monitor and will reassess if needs or demand changes,” wrote Kerry Williamson, communications director for the AHS North Zone.

“It is important to know that there is no wait time for urgent or emergent mental health care in Jasper. Anyone with urgent or emergent mental health needs are seen immediately.”

He went on to state that with the addition of a full-time mental health therapist on April 3, wait times in Jasper will be reduced. He also pointed out that there is a part-time addictions counselor in Jasper and telepsychiatry services are available for mental health clients at the hospital.

The draft version of the letter has since been circulated to various organizations in town, such as the J9 Sparkle Foundation, which will then decide whether to send it onwards to Alberta Health Services.

“Our role in this was to facilitate the meeting and write the letter on behalf of the members of the collaborative action teams,” said Veerman. “It’s now up to them if they feel that this something they want.”

