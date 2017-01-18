Climbers duke it out at the Boulder Battle

It might be winter, but that didn’t stop a dedicated group of rock climbers from showing off their strength and skill at the second annual Boulder Battle.

A mixed group of 16 participants took to the rock wall at the Jasper Fitness and Aquatic Centre during the evening of Jan. 14. The group had two hours to try their hand at 26 different bouldering problems, varying in difficulty. Points were also allocated depending on how many attempts it took a climber to complete each problem.

“The first challenge was the easiest and number 26 was the most difficult,” said Brad Foss, one of the event’s organizers. “It was a really tight competition.”

The winner in the women’s category was Audrey Piche while Sam Wall snagged the top spot on the men’s side of the competition.

Runner-up, following Piche, was Monica Lillico while Isabelle Glover came in third place. For the men, Patrick Mahler came in second followed by Ben Williamson.

All six participants walked away with prizes donated by Gravity Gear, Rockaboo Mountain Adventures and Wild Mountain. There were also ballot draws, giving everyone a chance to win something.

Kayla Byrne

reporter@fitzhugh.ca