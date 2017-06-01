Clean up on aisle six: food bank president weighs in

The Jasper Food Bank Society is not in dire straits, as was stated in last week’s issue (Bare shelves at the food bank, May 25).

It is simply experiencing its natural ebb and flow of full shelves and not-so-full shelves. Notwithstanding that we always appreciate food and cash donations throughout the year, there are particular times when we are low on both. I’ve been working for the food bank for 13-14 years and have sat as president for maybe 10 years. I never panic in these times, for there is no need to.

We may not be connected with large corporations but we do receive considerable donations, usually during the Christmas season, from individual businesses that operate under corporate entities.

We don’t chase down large corporations for sponsorship due to the unending generosity of our own community and the businesses that live here. That said, the food bank does try to take advantage of provincial and national programs and grants offered by the Alberta Food Bank Association and Food Banks Canada. Our food bank is a member in good standing with both organizations.

Every food bank and the community it serves have unique characteristics. Here in Jasper, we feed more individuals than families. A large portion of the demographic we serve is our shadow population, the seasonal workers that come and go.

One would think that the changeover would only happen twice a year, referring to the ski season and the summer season, but it seems to happen all year long. Individuals have a hard time getting their ducks in order: a job, housing, equipment, and food in their cupboards and fridge.

Unfortunately, food sits low in that hierarchy of needs. Some companies in town recognize this and make efforts to support our cause. It would be nice if all companies that hire and house seasonal workers, recognizing this dilemma, would financially support the food bank as well.

The finances of our food bank are in fair shape. This allows us to make purchases from our family run wholesalers when our shelves are low on our standard items. As a charity, we are obligated under law to spend 80 per cent of our donations each year. This we do, and sometimes we run a deficit, but that does not mean we are broke.

As far as our volunteers go, well, they are a quirky bunch, and we have them come and go, but we always have a steadfast team, usually the board members, that pick up when the seasonal volunteers run low.

So, we are not out of money, we can purchase items when needed, and our clients are receiving food.

And I’m not going anywhere.

The misconception that I may have left the food bank came about when I told the Thursday night workers that I would be taking a break for May and June in order to fulfill a commitment I made to some friends of mine.

Fortunately, the article last week has inspired to work harder at fundraising and food collection in our unique Jasper way. I’ll be back towards the end of June, newly inspired to do a better job of keeping the Jasper Food Bank Society viable.

Patrick Mooney | president, Jasper Food Bank Society