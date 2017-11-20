You Are Here: Home » Feature » Child injured in Grande Prairie school bus collision

A 10-year-old was sent to hospital after a collision between a school bus and a car in Grande Prairie on Monday.

Police are investigating the crash, which they responded to at 10:49 a.m. Nov. 20, at the intersection of 68 Avenue and Resources Road.

The school bus was carrying 28 students. A 10-year-old child on the bus was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Parents or caregivers of the children have been notified.

The 55-year-old driver of the car was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you were a witness to, or have any information regarding this collision please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-6701.

