Charter challenge falls short in court

by Evan Matthews | reporter@fitzhugh.ca

An Alberta man’s Charter challenge failed in court last week as he was convicted of impaired driving.

Jamie Wurm was fined $1,300 and given a a one-year driving prohibition by Judge J.P. Higgerty in Jasper court on Jan. 25.

His lawyer, Vernon Eichhorn, argued Wurm didn’t understand the reason he was arrested.

Const. Dale Hutley said he smelled liquor when Wurm pulled up to an RCMP checkstop on Highway 93 shortly before midnight on June 20 of this year.

The Crown played dash cam footage from Const. Hutley’s vehicle, which showed Wurm pull further into the roadside pullout and exit his vehicle. The footage showed Wurm move to the passenger side of his vehicle and pull a full size cooler out of the front passenger seat, which police confirmed contained beer.

Wurm told Const. Hutley he was headed to Whistlers (Campground). Though Wurm said he hadn’t had any of the cooler’s beer while driving, Const. Hutley said he shouldn’t have had it within his reach.

“Once he was out of the vehicle, I could clearly smell liquor on his breath. He said he had two beers… at that point, I had reasonable suspicion of alcohol in his body,” Const. Hutley told the court.

Eichhorn argued the two-hour limit on obtaining a second sample from the time of the first roadside test could cause an officer to rush an investigation. He argued because Const. Hutley was in a hurry, Wurm had some misunderstanding in reference to the device’s calibration.

Court heard Wurm gave his second breath sample at the detachment about half an hour after failing the roadside test at 11:51 p.m.

The dash cam video showed Wurm questioning the technicalities of an ASD fail mentioning the numbers 0.05 and 0.08. Const. Hutley quickly told Wurm he didn’t understand the question.

However, Const. Hutley explained to Wurm the ASD test is designed to read fail only when a person’s blood exceeds 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood (or 0.08).

Const. Hutley also told Wurm he wasn’t going to “babysit” him, and to consult a lawyer further if it remained unclear, the footage showed.

He then simplified his phrasing and told Wurm he was under arrest for impaired driving. Eichhorn argued the term “babysit” was an indicator of Const. Hutley’s frustration and hurried nature, and that he had confused his client when he simplified the language he was using to explain the charge.

“I wasn’t frustrated,” Hutley testified, adding he has worked on over 300 impaired driving cases. “I read him everything I was required to. I like people to understand, but I’m under no legal obligation to continue explaining it to them if they don’t.”

In his closing remarks, Eichhorn said every citizen has the right to know why they are being arrested.

“It should be crystal clear.”

Crown prosecutor Palmer argued “everyone in this country” understands drinking and driving, and that Wurm admitted consumption to the RCMP. She argued he easily understood simple explanations in every other aspect of his interaction with police.

Judge Higgerty told the court while the technical concept of 0.08 would “boggle” most people’s minds, phrases like “checkstop… And don’t drink and drive,” have been common language for some time.

Judge Higgerty said Const. Hutley is a thorough officer and his investigation was done in “bookend fashion.”

“It’s a generally accepted principle, drinking and driving is risky. There is a high volume of people who blow over,” he said. “Mr. Wurm understood everything and exercised legal rights… This Charter challenge falls well short.”