C’est La Vie – Jasper Film Club – March 1

The Jasper Film Club presents C’est la vie at the Chaba Theatre on March 1 at 7 p.m.

This effervescent comedy from celebrated French directing duo Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano invites us to an opulent château to attend a très extravagant wedding, where the groom is an obnoxious tyrant, the band is at war with the organizers, and the chief planner is looking for the exit.

Max is a battle-weary veteran of the wedding-planning racket. His latest and last gig is a heck of a fête, involving stuffy period costumes for the caterers, a vain hyper sensitive singer who thinks he’s a Gallic James Brown, and a morose, micro-managing groom determined to make Max’s night as miserable as possible. But what makes the affair too bitter to endure is that Max’s colleague and ostensible girlfriend, Joisette, seems to have written him off, coolly going about her professional duties while openly flirting with a much younger server. It’s going to be a very long night… especially once the groom’s aerial serenade gets underway.

An ensemble work brimming with offbeat, lovable characters, and hilarious set pieces, C’est la vie! is a fiendishly smart, sprawling comedy as only the French do it. You will be laughing all the way down the aisle.