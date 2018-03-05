Casati plays Alpine Lodge for Home Routes

by EVAN MATTHEWS

Manitoba-based band, Casati, takes to the Alpine Summit Seniors’ Lodge “stage” on Mar. 6 for the latest Jasper Home Routes show.

Though the show is at the seniors’ lodge, the event is open to anyone, and tickets are available in advance or at the door for $20.

“This is a great (concept). Home Routes brings in small, independent artists to a small, isolated community,” says Jenny Hatto, this year’s organizer. Hatto said it is Nancy Addison who deserves the credit, as she hosted the original Home Routes circuit in Jasper for the past five years. “This year we’re using the lodge because it means the seniors don’t have to go out in the evening, but they can come and be involved in a great show.”

With ukulele, guitar, and a multi-instrumentalist who plays cello (among other instruments), Casati is best described as an acoustic jazz band.

Made up of Grace Hrabi, Jesse Popeski and Quinton Bart, Casati “searches for stories waiting to be told,” collaborating together and bringing them to life.

During 2017-18 Home Routes circuit, Jasper has seen the likes of L’il Andy (Quebec), Manitoba Hal (Nova Scotia), Spruce and the Meadowlark (Manitoba), Dirty Dishes (Ontario), and now Casati.