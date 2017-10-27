Caribou closures to take effect

Winter is in the air, and with the season come caribou closures.

Seasonal closures in the Tonquin, Maligne-Brazeau, and North Boundary areas of Jasper National Park take effect on November 1, according to Parks Canada.

All access to these areas is prohibited until the Tonquin area re-opens for winter recreation on Feb. 16, 2018 and all other areas reopen on Mar. 1, 2018.

Woodland caribou can be found at high elevations during the winter in Jasper National Park, according to Parks, as their habitat is made up of open slopes and deep powder snow.

Caribou are well adapted to life in deep snow, which gives them a distinct advantage over their natural predators. They lose their edge once packed ski and snowshoe trails are established, as they provide easier access for predators such as cougars and wolves, according to Parks, which is why closures are implemented to support caribou, a species at risk in Jasper National Park.

By delaying backcountry access for winter recreation in these key areas, Parks says the community can reduce the risk of predation on caribou in early winter.

To learn more and view detailed maps of the closures please visit: www.parkscanada.ca/caribou-winter-access.

– Evan Matthews