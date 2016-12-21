Cariboo Magi to be performed in Jasper

Join the Jasper Theatre Company for an evening of dinner theatre on Jan. 10 and 11.

Cariboo Magi follows a troupe of bedraggled actors who head into the wilds of British Columbia to perform a Christmas pageant at the Theatre Royal in Barkerville.

Set in the Gold Rush era, Cariboo Magi is an unabashed celebration of the power of theatre to renew our lives and banish our worries.

Tickets range from $50-$55, and are available at Habitat for the Arts and Tekarra Color.