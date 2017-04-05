Businesses on the move

More than half a dozen businesses in the downtown core are on the move, but the reasons why vary as much as the businesses themselves.

On one hand there are several businesses that are downsizing, citing a prolonged downturn in the economy and a change in shopping habits. On the other hand, a number of businesses in town are expanding, hiring more employees and opening up new shops and restaurants.

Over the past week the Fitzhugh visited eight locally owned businesses to find out where they are moving and why.

Freewheel Cycle

After 26 years in business Wendy Hall and Chris Peel are packing up their bike shop and moving down the street to 606 Patricia Street, next to the Jasper TD Bank branch.

It’s the fourth time the couple has moved since 1983 when they opened up their business behind Online Sports and Tackle, before the Earls building was constructed.

“Our lease came up and it was just good timing,” said Hall, adding the downturn in the economy didn’t help.

“The rent on this building is very reasonable for what we have, we just can’t afford it anymore.”

The new location will be significantly smaller than their current spot, however they will have an offsite location in the industrial area for bike building and storage.

“It’s going to be the exact same thing we have, just on a smaller scale,” Hall said, adding they have been in the same location since 1994.

Like several other businesses in town, Hall said the 2008 economic recession followed by the drop in oil prices has hurt their business’s bottom line.

“The bike industry has changed quite a bit, but it’s also the economy, Albertans are hurting,” said Hall.

“People are still coming here, but people aren’t spending. They are eating and sleeping, which they have to do, but they aren’t buying the extras that they used to.”

If all goes according to plan, the new store will open on May 1.

Gravity Gear

Like its neighbour, Gravity Gear is also on the move, hopping across the street to open up a new storefront at 625 Patricia St., beside the Jasper General Store.

Owned by Dani Diduck and her husband Dale, the new store will be roughly the same size as their old one, but will significantly cut down their overhead costs and increase their visibility.

“We had an opportunity, our lease was up and we believed that after 17 years it was time to make a move,” said Dani.

The Diduck’s originally opened up their store in 1991 and over the past 26 years have move three times, making this their fourth relocation.

“We use to be downstairs in the basement of Freewheel where their service shop was and then we were over at the husky building,” she said, adding they were always closely associated with Freewheel Cycle, moving beside that store in 2000.

“We will miss them, but we’re happy for both of us,” said Dani. “A lot of times we were seen as the bike store tucked into the corner.”

To make room for their new digs, the Jasper General Store has also shrunk in size, splitting its store in half.

A big reason the couple decided it was time to move was because of sagging sales, which they blamed on a lackluster economy and the rise in Internet shopping.

“We’re in a recession,” said Dani.

Dale agreed, adding other financial stresses such as the increase in minimum wage and the rise in rental costs, have also had an impact on their bottom line.

“Mom-and-pop shops are on the brink, but we’ve seemed to have found a little bit of a window to operate and stay alive, but for a lot it’s tight,” said Dale.

Slice and Dice

Slice and Dice might be one of the newest stores in Jasper, but the family owned business has operated in Canada since 1901, making it one of the oldest companies around.

Owned by Boris Bukovec, he represents the fourth generation of his family to create handcrafted knives and opened up shop in Jasper in June 2015.

With business booming, he has set his sights on expanding his retail space and intends to move into 610 Patricia Street, the former home of Jasper Jewels.

“The three years that we have been in Jasper we’ve seen that we have to grow,” said Bukovec. “We’re pushing customers out of the store.”

He acknowledged that the economy has been tough on some retailers, but said for the most part his business has been fine.

“The only time we feel it is when we do the trade shows,” Bukovec said, adding he expects business to be booming this summer.

“It’s going to be crazy as hell.”

Elysion Florals

Jasper’s only flower shop has also been feeling the economic pinch lately, forcing it to downsize.

“Visitors are broke so they’re not shopping,” said Colleen Chalifoux, owner of the floral shop.

“If they’re not shopping then we can’t afford the rent and fill up our stores full of stuff waiting for people to buy it.”

To cut costs and adjust to the softer economy, she recently shrunk the size of her store, which is located along the pedestrian walkway behind Tim Hortons.

“The economy will come back, but it’s not going to be this year so we had to make some tough decisions in order to stay in business. This flower shop has been here for 24 years, the locals don’t want to lose it.”

Despite the tough economic times, she said she is hopeful this summer will be better.

“We are optimistic that the things we bring in will cater to what people are needing, buying and want to spend money on,” Chalifoux said, adding she’s also noticed a drop in the amount of business she gets from weddings.

“When people get married in Jasper and they have to pay $10,000 for their wedding dinner and hotel rooms, something has gotta give, which are usually things that are not essential, like flowers.”

Gold brown – New Italian bistro

In an effort to capitalize on this summer’s crowds, Bukovec also has plans to open up a new panini-espresso bar called Gold Brown, located along the pedestrian walkway that connects Connaught Drive and Patricia Street.

The restaurant will serve Italian street food like paninis as well as Italian coffee.

“We like real coffee, we don’t like watered down coffee,” Bukovec said, with a chuckle.

“There’s a big company in town here selling lots of coffee and we’re addicted to it and we don’t really know why, but for the same price or maybe for a little bit more you can get real good coffee and I think that’s worth it for the customers.”

He said he expects the bistro to open by the May long weekend with 25 seats inside and a 35-seat patio. For those in a rush, people will also be able to grab and go.

“We’re trying to bring more life to the street,” said Bukovec. “People are attracted to noise and people are attracted to smell, so if they smell and see something that other people have they will come.”

Snowdome Coffee Bar

When Shelley and Sam Koebel decided to add a coffee bar to their laundromat in 2004 they had no idea that 13 years later they would be opening a second coffee shop to keep up with demand.

With no time to lose, the couple is already in the throes of renovating the empty store at 607 Patricia St., above their laundromat.

As the owners of the building, they had tried to find a viable tenant to lease the space, but after sitting empty for years they decided to make it their own and expand their business.

“It’s over capacity down there, we just can’t keep up,” said Shelley.

The layout for the new shop will include an expanded coffee bar as well as an expanded sitting area. They also intend to hire at least four more people.

Both Shelley and Sam said they were optimistic that the influx of visitors this summer would bring more foot traffic into town, which could translate into higher sales. They hope to open the coffee bar by the summer.

Jasper Jewels

Philippe Plourde has seen his fair share of economic cycles over the past 25 years, but knew last summer was going to be tough because of the dismal weather and poor attendance at the Calgary Stampede.

Owner of Jasper Jewels, Plourde and his wife moved their business from Banff to Jasper six years ago, but still use the Calgary Stampede as a bellwether of the economy.

“We base our economy on the Stampede and when the Stampede is bad we know we’re going to have a bad season,” Plourde said.

“The first couple of years were terrific years for us because as a master gold smith I was pulling a lot of people from an untapped region, which is Edmonton,” said Plourde. “But two years ago when the oil industry went into the toilet the justification for all my expenses weren’t met and we noticed the entire market structure changed.”

Despite having a dismal fall and winter he isn’t giving up.

Instead of downsizing, he and his wife are quadrupling the size of their store, moving into a 2,000-square-foot retail space at 400 Connaught Drive between Rocky Bear gift shop and Jasper Pizza Place. They also intend to hire four extra employees, doubling their staff.

“We’re in the downtown core here and for the last six years I see the same faces go by everyday, they go to the pharmacy, Macs, the banks, but it’s not the jewelry buying people that I need,” said Plourde.

He said his new location on the corner of Connaught Drive and Pyramid Lake Road is much busier with a steady stream of tourists walking from their hotels in the east end of town to the downtown core.

“The passerbyers are ten-fold what they are downtown. These people are tourists, they’re not locals.”

Making their decision easier, the couple already had 2,000 square feet of furniture in the basement of their old building in Banff and rent per square foot was also significantly cheaper.

Despite predictions that there will be a record number of visitors in Jasper this summer, Plourde isn’t overly optimistic it will translate into a bumper season for retailers.

“This year is going to be cheap tourism,” said Plourde. “We’re going to get all the tire kickers, all the people that didn’t want to pay or couldn’t afford the gate. It’s just going to be a ton of those people.”

The new location opened on April 1.

The Whisky Jack Grill

When it comes to the restaurant business few people know their way around a kitchen quite like John Riedler.

After establishing Fiddle River and the Raven Bistro, the 58-year-old chef recently decided it was time for his next culinary adventure: The Whisky Jack Grill.

Located where the former Tonquin Prime Rib Village used to be, the new eatery is nearly triple the size of the Raven Bistro, however size wasn’t the main driving force behind his new investment.

According to Riedler, it was a combination of circumstances that led to their decision.

“We had a purchaser for a restaurant that we put our heart and soul into and then the Tonquin came along.”

The new restaurant is about 4,700 square feet and includes enough space to seat 200 people indoors and 72 people outside.

“I don’t see the Tonquin as one big room as see it as four little restaurants,” said Riedler.

“In the summer time I can open it up and feed 200 people and in the winter time I can make it feel and look like it’s a 40-seater little bistro off in the mountains.”

In addition to moving locations, he also intends to completely revamp his menu focusing on Canadiana cuisine.

“The dishes are going to be cheaper and more simplistic. It’s going to be straight forward, really good bistro fare, but maybe not quite as much flare,” said Riedler.

He said the price points for meals will be anywhere form $5 to $7 cheaper than at the Raven Bistro, which was known for its higher-end meals.

“I’ve never had a burger on the menu, for example, so I’m going to have a burger,” said Riedler.

He said a big reason he chose to focus on a simpler, straightforward menu was because of the softer economy.

“People don’t have the disposable income they once had.”

The Whisky Jack Grill is slated to open during the first week of May.

Paul Clarke

editor@fitzhugh.ca