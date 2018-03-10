Brewster parent Pursuit buys Maligne Canyon gift shop

Pursuit expanded its stable of mountain park properties by buying Jasper’s Maligne Canyon Restaurant and Gift Shop, the company announced Friday.

The restaurant’s website is already adorned with Pursuit branding.

The Maligne Valley sees more than 460,000 visitors annually, according to the company.

“Adding the Maligne Canyon Restaurant and Gift Shop to the Banff Jasper Collection is a natural fit and a perfect complement to the Maligne Valley experience,” said Dave McKenna, the company’s president. “Every day, we strive to honour the places in which we work and live. The Maligne Canyon is a beautiful place and we look forward to welcoming visitors from around the world to this iconic location.”

The menu for the upcoming 2018 season will feature Canadian-inspired and regionally-sourced cuisine developed by executive chef Martin Brenner. The food and beverage offerings will include daily sit-down and grab-and-go options as well as a signature afternoon high tea experience.

“Plans to create an enhanced dining experience for the 2019 season are already in motion,” Brenner said. “The Maligne Canyon is enjoyed year-round and we want to fuel our guests’ adventures with a uniquely Canadian experience while they’re here.”

The property will open for the 2018 operating season on May 4.

The Maligne Canyon is the deepest canyon in the Canadian Rockies. Six bridges built across the canyon (which drops to a depth of more than 50 metres at points) allow hikers of all abilities to sightsee and explore. The full-service Maligne Canyon Restaurant and Gift Shop sits at the trailhead entrance, its outdoor patio overlooks the Maligne River.