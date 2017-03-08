Big weekend for Jasper’s junior Olympians

More than 400 ski racers from across the province fought through waist-deep powder to compete in the Jasper Junior Olympics at Marmot Basin last weekend.

With 54 cm of fresh snow, it was hard to stay focused on the race, but in the end 18 racers from Jasper managed to secure a top 10 finish.

The two-day event included two dual-slalom courses on Dromedary. The racecourse on Upper Dromedary was for 9- to 11-year-olds and the course on Lower Dromedary was for four to eight year olds.

In total 29 racers from Jasper participated in the event.