Big brother coming to Jasper

The municipality announced Wednesday it plans to install traffic cameras at a number of locations in the coming weeks.

“As part of its Transportation Master Plan development, the Municipality of Jasper will be installing traffic cameras at a number of locations in Jasper in the coming weeks, with the purpose of collecting data at key intersections and parking lots,” the release from legislative services coordinator Christine Nadon read.

The cameras are being installed to inform the development of the plan with fresh data on how visitors and residents use intersections and parking lots. They are unable to capture faces or license plate numbers.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the Operations Department at 780-852-3040 or operations@town.jasper.ab.ca.