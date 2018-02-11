Bearcats take on the league’s elite

by John Wilmshurst | special to the Fitzhugh

Fresh from a two-victory series a week ago, the Jasper Bantam Bearcats returned to Edmonton on Superbowl weekend to take on the cream of the city’s tier-four teams as the regular season winds down.

Even Saturday’s heavy snowfall didn’t deter the convoy of cars, vans and trucks carrying kids, gear and hopes east on Highway 16. Winter came.

Saturday’s game against the second place Seera Storm had all the makings of an upset as the sixth place Bearcats jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first period on the strength of an unassisted marker from Baden Koss and Sebastian Golla stuffing a loose puck in the crease off of a sprawling Storm netminder. But a two-goal cushion was still a slim margin as again, Jasper only iced eight skaters and Seera were rolling three forward and defense lines. Inevitably, Jasper was going to lose steam.

But credit our hard-working kids, despite opportunities on the power play, the Storm were only able to claw back to within one goal, and Jasper continued to get great chances. Liam Crozier was a standout in the middle frame for the Bearcats, racing for the puck along the boards and keeping the pressure on the Seera blueline. But Jasper was unable to extend their lead, carrying a one-goal spread into the third period.

Jasper’s fatigue became evident in the final frame and the Storm took it to them. Two Storm goals in the early going gave Seera their first lead of the game, but Koss quickly equalized at three to breathe some life back into Jasper’s game. However, under pressure, the Bearcats abandoned their passing game, and the opportunities off the rush were few. The fresher Seera forwards were effectively clogging up the neutral zone. In the ensuing pressure the Storm scored twice more to skate away with an unfortunate 5-3 victory. This game was well within Jasper’s grasp. They had a standout performance form goaltender Kelan Polard and strong defense from Aidan Deagle and Jacob Bartziokas. But as the forwards tired, they squandered offensive opportunities by trying to improbably split the entire Seera squad.

On Sunday it was a quick southward commute to Beaumont to take on the league-leading Braves. But, again despite the disparity in the rankings, Jasper came out strong and had Beaumont on their heels for much of the game. Jasper outshot the Braves nine to four in the opening period, but the game remained scoreless. That is, until right off the opening faceoff of the second period as Koss thundered down the ice and promptly gave Jasper a one-goal lead. The Crozier, Camas D’Antonio and Dana Angebrandt line came to life and continued the offensive zone pressure for some excruciatingly long, but impressive shifts. Nevertheless, it was at the end of one of these that Beaumont pounced on a loose puck, took advantage of Jasper’s dead legs and tied the game at one.

With less than four minutes to play in the second, and Jasper shorthanded, the Bearcats’ tenacious forechecking got the Braves to cough up the puck deep in their own zone and Koss made no mistake to give Jasper back their lead. Only to relinquish it again seconds later on the same penalty kill. All tied at two at the end of the second period.

Polard came up huge in the third, stopping a pair of breakaways and denying the big shots from the point. And Jasper also had their chances, particularly in the final three minutes of the game. But the Braves’ netminder was also equal to the task and Jasper could not convert on their own breakaway opportunities. At the final buzzer Beaumont and Jasper had settled on a 2-2 tie.

The Bearcats are idle this weekend but return home for a pair of games on the February 17-18 weekend.

Check the arena schedule for game times, and I’ll see you in the stands.