Barley Kings crowned in JHL Super Sunday final

The Barley Kings were crowned champions after vanquishing the Beavers in the Jasper Hockey League’s annual Super Sunday ‘A’ final at the community centre March 19.

The Kings came out on top 5-3 after doing most of their scoring in the first and adding an empty netter at the end of the second and final period.

Super Sunday is held every year for all of the mountain town’s loyal rink rats and featured the A, B and C finals, draws and special contests throughout the afternoon and evening after the league’s playoffs took place earlier in the weekend.

Craig Gilbert

