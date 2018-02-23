B.C. wine ban ends

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said Thursday she would end a two-week ban on British Columbia wine imports.

Notley made the announcement after B.C. Premier John Horgan said his government would put to the courts the question of whether it could temporarily ban an increase in the amount of diluted bitumen shipped through the province.

The newly minted leader of the United Conservative Party, Jason Kenney, said Notley would be wrong to let up the pressure on Horgan.

It’s clear that the B.C. NDP has not changed its hostility to the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline expansion,” he said. “Instead, they are continuing to inject uncertainty into this critically important project. The B.C. NDP’s plan to pursue a court reference does not provide ‘more clarity,’ in fact it does the opposite. The last reference by the B.C. government was initiated in 2009. The B.C. Court of Appeal took 762 days to render its decision.”

