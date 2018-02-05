Atom Bears peak at right time

Hard work and dedication have paid off for the Jasper Atom Bears, as they competed for a tournament championship this past weekend.

The Atom Bears hadn’t won a game all season.

Though losing their first game in Fox Creek, Alberta, the Bears bounced back to win the final two early round games, according to Lesleigh Campbell, who has a child on the team.

“It was some of the most exciting hockey we’ve seen in a long time,” says Campbell. “The kids have put in lots of hard work this season.”

In the semi-final game, the Bears scored the go-ahead goal with mere seconds on the clock to advance to the championship, Campbell says.

The championship game remained tied at two a side, right through the end of the third period. Then the teams made it through first overtime period without a goal, then a second overtime, according to Campbell.

After a valiant effort and much to the dismay of the Bears, the team fell in the shootout 2-1.

“They peaked at the right time to get us to the finals,” Campbell says.

Wendy Hall and Ambur Doyle are this year’s managers, while the team is coached by Royd Irwin, Luc Leclerk, Jim Campbell and Dave Hofius.