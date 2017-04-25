Assault, impaired, flight charges after police chase in Jasper

Police were forced to use a spike belt to stop an impaired driver after he fled from officers multiple times, April 20.

Jasper RCMP officers pulled over a vehicle on Highway 16 for a speeding offence around 11:45 p.m. During the traffic stop officers began investigating the male driver for impaired driving and advised him he was under arrest.

According to police, the suspect allegedly resisted attempts to take him into custody and actively fought with officers. Police tried to use a taser on him, however it was unsuccessful and the driver was able to escape custody and flee the scene.

A few minutes later, the suspect was located on Highway 93 and RCMP officers conducted a high-risk vehicle stop. The suspect initially stopped but failed to remain stopped and fled again.

To try and stop the vehicle police deployed a tire deflation device, however the suspect continued to drive a short distance with four deflated tires while being pursued by police.

The vehicle finally came to a stop and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Phillip Jason Mannix, 41, of Grande Prairie, was charged with flight from police, assault on a police officer, assault on a police officer with a weapon, assault on a police officer causing bodily harm, two counts of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of resisting arrest and two counts of failing to comply with a court order.

Mannix was remanded into custody and is set to appear at the Jasper Provincial Court on April 27.

The charges and allegations against him have no been proven in court.

Paul Clarke | editor@fitzhugh.ca