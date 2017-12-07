Asbestos scare closes Jasper arena

by EVAN MATTHEWS

The Jasper arena was shut down after a health inspector identified an asbestos risk earlier this week.

Despite air tests taken immediately after the concern was raised coming back negative for asbestos, the arena will remain closed until 10:30 a.m. Friday morning due to requirements of a provincial safety initiative for ice rinks.

The concern was raised by an Alberta occupational health and safety officer during an unannounced site visit on Dec. 5.

During the inspection, the officer identified material he said may contain asbestos.

The municipality also conducted asbestos testing in the arena in 2005 and 2009, Nadon says, with no indication of any risk of asbestos exposure.

“The Municipality of Jasper is committed to high standards of health and safety for community members and visitors.”