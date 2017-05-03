Armed kidnapping charges stayed by Crown

Charges against two men for allegedly using firearms to kidnap a man in November were stayed in Jasper Provincial Court, April 27.

The charges were stayed because the Crown was unable to locate a witness.

According to Jasper RCMP, on Nov. 5 officers received a high priority call for a man who had allegedly been kidnapped by two males with firearms.

The man was able to jump out of the moving vehicle and ran inside a Jasper business while the two suspects fled the scene.

Paramedics were called to the scene and the victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After obtaining more information about the two suspects, police advised Hinton RCMP of the incident.

A few hours later, officers in Hinton located the suspected vehicle on Switzer Drive in Hinton and conducted a high-risk traffic stop. One man was taken into custody without incident.

Two days later, on Nov. 7, the second suspect turned himself in to the Hinton RCMP.

According to a press release, police strongly believe that it was a targeted incident because the suspects knew the victim.

Prior to wrapping up the proceedings, Judge P. Ayotte reminded the men that a stay did not mean the charges were withdrawn.

“So you understand gentlemen, the Crown has the power at any time during a prosecution or before that prosecution is finished to stop the proceedings, it’s called a stay,” said Ayotte.

“This doesn’t mean the charges have been withdrawn, it doesn’t mean you’ve been found not guilty, it simply means the proceedings stop today.”

According to the law, both men are free to go, however the Crown has one year to restart the proceedings if it chooses.

Otto Richard Latimer, 21, and Nathan Rodney Shevalier, 29, were charged with unlawful confinement, uttering threats to cause death, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, theft under $5,000 and using a firearm in the commission of an offence.

Shevalier was also charged with three counts of breach of a condition.

None of the charges or allegations have been proven in court.

Paul Clarke

editor@fitzhugh.ca