Alpine Summit halfway to new trishaw for Jasper residents

Jasper Motorcycle Tours manager Kristin Kowblick and employee Leanne Kading pass a cheque for $4,929 to Alpine Summit Seniors Lodge assistant manager Meghan Gifford.

Gifford and the rest of her team at the lodge are working to purchase a trishaw — a pedal-assisted cross between a tricycle and a rickshaw that costs as much as $12,000 — as it would give workers and family members the option to take up to two residents for a ride around town.

Communities like Canmore have invested into a trishaw as a way of keeping seniors active within the biking community, according to Gifford, and she hopes Jasper can do the same. Kading says Jasper Motorcycles heard of the concept, and jumped on board right away. “We like the wind in our hair too,” she says.

