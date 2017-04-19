Aloha from Marmot

Snow surfers and skiers brought the luau to Marmot Basin for the seventh annual Aloha Cup, April 15.

The non-traditional race attracted 100 competitors, most of whom were sporting grass skirts, leis, Hawaiian shirts and other colouful attire.

The race was set up on Tranquilizer and featured banked turns, rollers and a few small jumps. Each competitor was given the opportunity to run through the race twice, in search of their best time, and at the end of the day, everyone was invited to the lower chalet for an awards ceremony.

The fastest man on skis was Joey Gaschossmann, who completed the course in a sizzling 48.72 seconds. Following him was Michael Ralf with a time of 49.23 and Brenden Hunt with a time of 50.01.

The fastest woman on skies was Isabella Heinemann crossing the finish line in 51.81 seconds, followed by Geoelle Chalifoux in 51.82 seconds and Mya White just over a tenth of second behind Chalifoux.

Joshua Blomfield was the fastest male snowboarded finishing with a time of 66.15. There were no female snowboarders.

Marmot Basin officially closes for the season on May 7, a week later than initially anticipated.

To celebrate the end of the season Marmot has scheduled several events over the next three weeks.

On April 22 it is hosting the Kokanee Freeride party at the mid-mountain paradise chalet with a barbecue and live music. On May 6 the Athabasca Barnburner will hold things down with a cornmash of country, rock and bluegrass music from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

On May 7, the last day of the 2016/2017 ski season, skiers and snowboarders are encouraged to wear their best ski outfit from the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s or 90’s and soak up the sun for retro day. There will also be prizes handed out for the best outfits during the mid-mountain retro day fashion show. The grand prize includes a 2017/18 mid-week season pass.

P. Clarke

editor@fitzhugh.ca