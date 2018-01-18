Overdose kits sent out without naxolone vials

Alberta Health Services (AHS) has been made aware of naloxone kits distributed to clinics and pharmacies in Alberta with the naloxone vials missing.

Albertans in possession of naloxone kits are being asked to check the contents to ensure they contain two or three vials of the life-saving drug.

AHS contracts a third-party distributor to receive, store and distribute naloxone kits to sites across Alberta on behalf of AHS. AHS is working closely with this distributor and a supplier of the kits to ascertain the cause and extent of the issue.

AHS is urging Albertans to check their naloxone kits as a precautionary measure. Each naloxone kit should contain:

Two or three vials of naloxone (0.4mg/mL)

Two or three syringes/needles

Alcohol swabs

Gloves

Breathing mask

Brochure

If a naloxone kit has fewer than two naloxone vials, or if members of the public require assistance checking their naloxone kit, they are encouraged to return to a distribution site (see a complete list at www.drugsafe.ca) for assistance. Incomplete kits will be replaced, free of charge.

Questions about naloxone kits can be directed to Health Link by calling 811.

Naloxone is a drug that can temporarily reverse an opioid (such as fentanyl) overdose, so long as it is given right away and followed up by emergency medical care. Albertans can get a naloxone kit, free of charge, to carry when using drugs. Kits are available at most local pharmacies. As of December 31, 2017, 41,035 naloxone kits had been distributed to Albertans. For more information, visit www.drugsafe.ca.