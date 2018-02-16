Alberta weed stores can’t co-locate with liquor, tobacco

Entrepreneurial Jasper types have a chance to clear the air on retailing recreational cannabis next week.

The Alberta government announced on Friday after a technical briefing with reporters that potential store owners can register for a “telephone town hall” planned for 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Pre-register http://www.converso.co/alberta or submit questions online and just listen https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=15500/.

Retailers will have to pass background checks and will have a “strict set of rules to follow,” according to a release from the province.

The new regulations announced on Feb. 16 outline who can own cannabis stores, where they can be located, rules for staff, safety and security requirements, and other operational details for private retailers.

Unlike plans announced by Ontario’s government to sell weed at the province’s liquor monopoly, the LCBO, Alberta’s rules forbid the selling of marijuana alongside alcohol, tobacco or pharmaceuticals.

Individual towns will be able to tailor some aspects of the rules to fit, including a 100-metre buffer zone for schools and health care facilities and store hours, which as a default are set to match liquor stores, 10 a.m.-2 a.m.

Retailers will be able to apply for licences from the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) starting on March 6. Find out more about that process at aglc.ca/cannabis.

“These regulations focus on keeping our communities safe, while protecting public health and promoting safety on roads, in workplaces and in public spaces,”

Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General said in the press release. “They’ll help keep cannabis out of the hands of youth, while ensuring consumers have access to safe products no matter where they live.”

More to come.