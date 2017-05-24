Alberta seeks input to update curriculum

The province of Alberta is asking the public for feedback on what students should learn as part of the government’s plan to overall of the province’s curriculum.

Last fall, Albertans provided feedback on the current Kindergarten to Grade 12 curriculum.

The second survey, which was launched on May 15, has two parts.

In the first part, Albertans are invited to provide their thoughts on the general content of six subject areas including language arts (English and French), mathematics, social studies, sciences, arts, and wellness education.

In the second part, Albertans are asked to provide detailed feedback on the draft content for the six subjects.

Alberta Education will then review the results of the survey and use the feedback to refine their work and help develop learning outcomes in each subject.

The curriculum survey is open until June 2.

To have your say visit: www.education.alberta.ca/curriculum-development.