Alberta gets ‘F’ on red tape report card

The province of AB got neither in this year’s red tape report card from independent business.

According to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) Alberta continues to lag behind the rest of the country in terms of regulatory burden.

Neighbour Manitoba went from a D+ last year to an A this year through sheer political leadership, after passing a law that requires two regulations be taken off the books for every new one and creating a task force to address red tape.

The report card grades governments using three criteria: strong leadership, comprehensive measurement, and whether or not the government has made a commitment to control the growth of regulation.

Alberta received an F for the second straight year. The Northwest Territories also received an F; the federal government got a B, B.C. and Quebec were the other jurisdictions that received an A.

“Alberta is the only provincial government in Canada that refuses to be publicly accountable for the regulatory burden,” the CFIB’s Amber Ruddy said in a release. “Last year, a private members’ bill to put constraints on regulators was voted down. While taking responsibility for red tape can be challenging, experience shows that it can be done if there is the will.”

In British Columbia, successive governments have reduced regulatory requirements by 48 per cent since 2001, while Quebec has reduced its paper burden by approximately 22 per cent since 2004 —saving businesses $303 million each year, according to the CFIB.

The full report card is available on the CFIB website.

“A growing number of jurisdictions across the country are making red tape reduction a priority,” said Laura Jones, CFIB’s Executive Vice-President. “For years, CFIB and others have been working hard to convince governments that reducing excessive regulation has real potential to grow the economy, allowing business owners to focus their resources on innovating, improving productivity and expanding their business.”