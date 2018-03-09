Afternoon delight: Jasper man arrested at 3x legal limit

A 54-year-old Jasper resident was over the legal limit by nearly three times when he was arrested in the middle of the afternoon on Tuesday, according to police.

A member of the Edson Integrated Traffic Unit stopped a vehicle on Sleepy Hollow Road at about 4:45 p.m. The driver failed a roadside test, was arrested and brought to the detachment, where his second sample showed “a blood alcohol concentration nearly three times the legal limit.”

The male was charged under the Criminal Code with impaired operation of a motor vehicle. His driver’s licence was suspended and his vehicle was seized. He is set to appear in Jasper Provincial Court on April 12.