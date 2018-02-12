Bears battle to tourney final

by Evan Matthews | reporter@fitzhugh.ca

Despite a decisive loss to the St. Albert Bruins in the A-Side final, the Peewee Jasper Bears haven’t spent any time feeling sorry for themselves, according to their coach.

The Bears lost 10-0 in the final on Sunday afternoon, but finished the tournament in second place overall.

“Their goalie played really well,” says head coach Eric Bouchard. “They had some set plays we didn’t pick up on… but we’re looking ahead.”

The Bears outscored their opponents 14-2 prior to the final, as they won the weekend’s two previous games 9-1 and 5-1 in order to advance to the championship.

Tournaments are now in the rearview mirror, and the Peewee Bears have three regular season games in the Edmonton area to finish the season, as the team has been hovering between two divisions.

The Bears has been playing locally in a tier three division, according to Bouchard, but has been doubling up against tier two teams around Edmonton.

“Our record reflects that,” says Bouchard. “We’ve been playing highly skilled teams all season long, and we’re improving a lot as a result.”

Playoffs start in early March, he says.

Bouchard pointed to games between the Bears and regional rival Hinton as being indicative of the team’s progress.

“They beat us 10-1 in our first game of the season,” says Bouchard. “Last week, they only beat us 3-2.”

With playoffs around the corner, Bouchard says the team will look to apply this season’s lessons at the right time.