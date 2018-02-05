Attempted murder charge after shooting in Grande Prairie

A 22-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Grande Prairie on Feb. 3.

Dakota Jackson Grey was also charged with a number of firearms offences.

Police say 12:22 a.m. this morning in which shots were fired at a grader in the area of 100 Street and 84 Avenue shortly after midnight on Feb. 3.

“Detachment members as well as Police Dog Service attended the location but were unable to locate the suspect. Police investigation revealed that the grader and the suspect vehicle were involved in a collision. The suspect exited his vehicle and fired shots at the grader. The male suspect then left the area on foot.”

The driver of the grader was not shot but was taken to hospital with minor injuries and later released.

Grey was also wanted on a warrant issued by the Edmonton Police Service related to a robbery there. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7.

The charges against him have not been proven in court.