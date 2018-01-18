Bearcats see red in Edmonton exchange lands

by John Wilmshurst | special to the Fitzhugh

This time of year, with the Christmas bills flowing in, tax time around the corner and hockey season hitting full stride, I sleep each night with a cacophony of cash register bells and end-of-period horns invading my dreams. In my waking hours I have been known to confuse checking and chequing.

Last weekend the Jasper Bantam Bearcats travelled to Alberta’s capital city to cash in on in Hockeyfest, one of the world’s largest minor hockey tournaments. Only the Bearcats were a bit short. With the SEVEC exchange starting in Jasper this weekend, almost half of the team had withdrawn leaving the team in a considerable deficit. They competed with eight players on Saturday and seven on Sunday and in both games, asked PeeWee goaltender Donovan Fawcett to fill-in between the pipes.

Saturday’s game was against the top team in Tier 4, the SEERA Storm. With only two players in the bank, Jasper coach Jim Koss floated a strategy to save energy and manage the puck well. His strategy worked for the balance of the play, as Jasper had the Storm on their heels for much of the game.

But the Storm hit paydirt first. It happened late in the opening period as the Bearcats paid the price for not clearing the puck from the slot. Jasper came charging back, with Baden Koss depositing the puck low glove. Credit Lucas Oeggerli and Owen Kearnan for a great setup. The game was tied at one at the end of the first period.

In the second, the Storm were rolling three shifts for every two-man change Jasper would make, but their fresh legs were not making a difference – the Bearcats had reserved enough strength to keep pace. The bewilderment on the faces of the rested Storm players for getting out-hustled by an exhausted Jasper squad was priceless. Indeed, when half way through the second SEERA regained their one-goal lead, Jasper answered right back again. This time it was Oeggerli’s turn to cash in with Koss’ help to draw the game even at twos.

But with time winding down in the middle frame, the Storm took the lead once again. 3 to 2 after two periods.

In the hole heading in to the third and needing to profit from every Storm misstep, Jasper invested in a high risk, high reward strategy. Adian Deagle and Jacob Bartziokas were clocking big minutes on the blue line, so Coach Koss shifted playmaker Sebastian Golla with Liam Crozier who was working the front of the net.

Add Koss and Oeggerli providing energy, this tactic almost paid off. The Bearcats had several high-quality chances, but couldn’t convert. With five minutes to play, the Storm scored an insurance marker from which Jasper would not recover. The game ended 4-2 for the Storm, but the sweat dripping from the eight Jasper kids was worth its weight in gold. An unreal effort.

On Sunday, down yet one more player, the Bearcats learned that having one spare is much tougher than two. Up against a familiar and tough 531 Oil Kings, Jasper had nothing left to spend. This game ended in an 8-0 blowout for the Oil Kings.

Another heroic effort by Jasper, but, to their credit, two games in two days with a very short bench proved to be too much.

And that was Hockeyfest for Jasper. The tournament continues all week, but with two straight losses, the Bearcats are out of the running. The regular season resumes in two weeks, with a 6:15 p.m. tilt here in Jasper on January 27. I’m counting on you being in the stands.