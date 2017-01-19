Tobogganing closure information note

The risk management consultant recognized by our municipal insurance provider was in Jasper to provide staff training and inspect various areas of interest brought forward by staff; this included toboggan hills, service standard policies; the underpass, etc. The number one risk that was identified in all we do was the toboggan hills, we received a recommendation to close them immediately. We cannot simply ignore this, we must act immediately. The closure was not a Council decision. It is an operational decision, the same as a boil water advisory or road closure. We act for the safety of people first, then look to work through the issue second.

Will people be upset? Of course they will. Will people phone, email, speak out? Yes, and it is good healthy discussion to have in the community. People that are angry may also do and say things they usually would not. It is all normal human reaction. People can enjoy their freedom from responsibility to say whatever they like. That is all good.

Anyone that has had to work with death or serious injury will understand we are very happy to have this discussion with people angry and passionate about the closure due to a risk consultant’s report. This is far better than having the very same closure discussion in response to a child injured or killed the bottom of the sliding hill.

People that are aware of the risk and choose to send their child down the hill are not the primary concern. People that are unaware of the risk, assume it is safe, or their child that is not aware of the risk and goes to the hill, then be subject to injury or death are the main concern. If there is an accident the questions are: who knew this was a hazard; what was done to prevent it; did the parent or child know the danger; did they see a sign, etc? Very rarely does anyone who’s child has suffered an accident take full responsibility and go home. After an accident the responsibility shifts to placing blame elsewhere, who is at fault, who can be sued, who could have prevented it are what is investigated next. The insurance company has money, and if our coverage is denied, taxpayers can pay and the community assets can be sold to pay. There is money, money isn’t a primary concern. The death or injury of a person unaware of the risk or too young to make an informed decision is our primary concern.

Due to the closure the worst problem may be that people miss out sliding on these sites and have to go to another hill – nobody died and the world is still turning. The consultant will be back in Jasper and we will be presenting the full report to Council. We can assess if these sites can be made safe, or new sites opened, or whatever opportunities for sliding should be offered in context with all risk we mange in the Municipality.

We operate a town, accept and manage many risks every day. We just need to take a second look at this one.

Mark Fercho

Chief Administrative Officer

Municipality of Jasper