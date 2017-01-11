Jasper skiers dominate podium

Jasper’s freestyle ski team proved itself over the weekend picking up 17 medals during the Jasper Freeride Club Competition, Jan. 6 to 8.

Held at Marmot Basin, Jasper earned 10 medals in the mogul competition and another seven medals in the slopestyle competition out of a possible 18 medals in each category.

“Jasper Freeride’s strength is in the moguls, but we have started to do really well in slopestyle as well,” said Nicolas Bazin, head coach for the Jasper Freeride Ski Team.

“Over the past few years we have had more and more athletes joining us from the communities of Edmonton, Edson and Hinton. Our family just keeps getting bigger.”

More than 90 athletes from seven different clubs competed in the events, which also included a jumps and bumps competition for five to nine year olds. While no medals were awarded for the fun competition everyone earned a ribbon and a cookie for their participation.

More than 50 volunteers helped each day to make it a successful weekend with lots of volunteers from Jasper and parents from other clubs pitching in.

