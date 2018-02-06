$1.2M Hinton geothermal probe will create 21 jobs: Eglinski

Hinton is about to heat up.

Yellowhead MP Jim Eglinski said Tuesday the town has a cool $1.2 million coming its way.

Western Economic Diversification Canada is contributing $400,000; Alberta and Alberta Innovates are adding another $800,000 to the well.

The money will be used to figure out whether a geothermal energy system would make sense in the district.

“This is excellent news for Hinton and the surrounding area,” Eglinski said. “The results from this exploration could have an incredible impact on not only the Yellowhead region, but Canada as a whole.”

The proposed system is believed to be the first of its kind, according to Eglinski, who announced recently he won’t be seeking re-election. It would produce renewable geothermal heat from marginally producing oil and gas wells to heat the town’s public buildings. Geothermal heat produced through this project could replace approximately 60,000 to 150,000 gigajoules per year of natural gas usage, according to a press release from Eglinski’s Ottawa office.

He said “the engagement of six firms and the creation of 21 jobs will help to test prospective oil and gas wells.

“I am pleased to see the Government of Canada investing in such a groundbreaking project, and I am excited to know it is being led through local initiative.”

For more information, visit: www.hinton.ca/hintongeothermal.